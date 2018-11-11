Ring Riffs Video Review: The Undertaker vs. Giant Gonzales (WrestleMania IX)

Welcome to Ring Riffs, where we take the absolute worst of professional wrestling and wrap it up in a neat little episodic package for your entertainment…and my own sense of masochism.

I have made my (small) claim to fame writing here at 411 (even a Goldberg-like Fact or Fiction undefeated streak), but I have taken a break from the written word for now because school is a little too heavy to hammer out some complex thoughts about the current wrestling climate. On the odd occasion, I’ll be able to slip a new column out. I am both a professional wrestling fanatic and a glutton for punishment, so I have found other ways to get my wrestling fix out there.

Ring Riffs is my video love letter to everything absolutely horrid about professional wrestling. We are all aware that, like any form of entertainment, there is the best of it and the worst of it. We nerd-rage over matches and moments that are beneath our expectations of what wrestling should be – but over time, those terrible moments become inside jokes and memes for us to point and laugh at, wondering exactly what life-altering drugs were ingested by those who believed their ideas would get over with the wrestling fanbase.

So here we are, and here I am, ready to exploit the bottom of the barrel when it comes to wrestling matches. There is an entire galaxy of terrible matches for your entertainment…and for my punishment for the evil things I have done in my life.

Episode 3 looks at one of the most maligned matches of the 1990s…the worst match in what is considered by some to be the worst WrestleMania of all time, The Undertaker vs. Giant Gonzales. Poor Undertaker – even though he was a great big man, a great character and a former WWF Champion, he was placed into these horrendous shit-stains with massive 7-footers. This was the match that started this horrendous trend. Vince McMahon could have only been thinking as a masochist if he believed this was a good idea.

***WARNING***If you are easily offended by words, or if you are generally a good parent who doesn’t want their children exposed to potty-mouthed anger, viewer discretion is advised.

Subscribe to the Ring Riffs YouTube Channel to keep new episodes coming!

Join the Ring Riffs Facebook Page

Follow @RiffsRing on Twitter

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 1-800-273-8255

Love wrestling. Love life. Love each other.