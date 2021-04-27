wrestling / News
Various News: Ringside Collectibles Teases Announcement For Wednesday, WWE Stock Up
April 26, 2021
Ringside Collectibles has something big coming, with an announcement set for Wednesday. The wrestling collectible service posted the following video to Instagram, with April 28th listed and a clip from Jurassic Park of the approaching T-Rex.
The post specifically hashtags “#WrestlingFigures” and a follow-up comment on the post mentions WWE Elite Squad, Mattel, AEW, and AEW Unrivaled.
– WWE’s stock closed at $55.62 on Monday, up $1.39 (2.56%) from the previous closing price. The market as a whole was down 0.18% on the day.
