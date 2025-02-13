Rita Chatterton Says She Was Previously Under AEW Contract

Former referee Rita Chatterton has revealed that she was under contract with AEW at some point for a year. Chatterton appeared on the Power & Glory Podcast recently and during the conversation she noted that she was under contract to the company for a while.

“Three years ago, a friend of mine, Seth Turner, who runs the Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame in Albany,” she began (per Fightful). “He grew up with my daughter. Seth drove me crazy. He started this Hall of Fame, and they wanted to give me an award, a trailblazer award, and I wanted no part of it. ‘Nope, I’m not doing. I’ve been away from wrestling for over thirty years. I want no part of it.’ He drove me crazy, and he called my daughter, who he grew up with, and got my daughter involved. Now, the two of them are driving me crazy. ‘Mom, you have to do it for Seth. He needs your help.’ Finally, I said, ‘Okay, I’ll do this one show for you guys. This one event. Then, I’m done. Don’t ask me again. I’ll do the first one, I’ll help you out and do whatever I can, but leave me alone. I don’t want this. It’s over.’ My dreams ended a long time ago. I once dreamt of being in the WWF Hall of Fame. That never happened. I’m in this Hall of Fame now. I turn around and do this event for him. I get the Trailblazer award. It’s kind of like riding a Harley. It’s in your blood. It started creeping back in my blood.”

She continued, “A few weeks after that, Seth calls me and says, ‘There is this guy trying to get a hold of you. He wants your phone number.’ ‘Who is that?’ ‘His name is Tony Khan.’ ‘Who the hell is Tony Khan? That doesn’t even sound right.’ ‘No, Rita, you should probably take his call.’ ‘Why do I want to take his call?’ ‘He owns the Jacksonville Jaguars.’ ‘Why the hell would anyone who owns the Jacksonville Jaguars want my phone number?’ ‘He also owns AEW wrestling.’ ‘Okay. Give him my phone number.’ He gives him my number and I don’t hear anything. A couple of weeks later, I get this phone call and I look at. I call the number back. It’s Tony Khan. We have a nice long talk and I was under contract with him for a year. Very nice man. Gentleman. Very, very nice man. That’s how I ended up getting back involved in wrestling.”