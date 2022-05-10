RK-Bro To Confront Usos In Quest To Unify Tag Team Titles on WWE Smackdown

RK-Bro haven’t forgotten about unifying the Tag Team Titles, and will be confronting The Usos on this week’s WWE Smackdown. On Monday night’s episode of Raw, Randy Orton and Riddle cut a promo and said that they are still looking to unify the tag titles. They said they’ll be headed to Smackdown this week to tell Roman Reigns to let the Usos face them in the unification match that they were supposed to have at WrestleMania Backlash before it became a six-man tag team match.

RK-Bro defeated the Street Profits on tonight’s show to retain their championships.