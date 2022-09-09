Road Dogg Doesn’t Think Brock Lesnar Ruined Kofi Kingston With Smackdown Win

Road Dogg was involved creatively with the “KofiMania” push for Kofi Kingston in 2019, and he recently weighed in on Kingston’s loss to Brock Lesnar on Smackdown’s FOX debut. The WWE SVP of live events spoke with Sportskeeda for a new interview and talked about Lesnar’s squash win over Kingston on the October 4th, 2019 Smackdown debut.

Road Dogg was also asked about why WWE made the decision to get behind the groundswell of fan support for Kingston when they didn’t do the same for Rusev, who was very popular with the fans during his “Rusev Day” era. You can check out the highlights below:

On why WWE went with Kofi Kingston instead Rusev for a main event push: “I don’t — I was always a fan of Rusev and Lana too for that matter. I’m friends of theirs, we still stay in contact and stuff, and I talk to them often. So I was an advocate for them. I don’t think everybody was. But I think you said it when you said like, it was just organic and it just happened. It was almost like, bigger than booking at that point, it was like, ‘This is a tidal wave that you’re either going to get and ride into shore, or it’s going to sink you,’ you know what I mean?”

On Brock Lesnar squashing Kingston on the Smackdown on FOX premiere: “I don’t think it ruined Kofi. I think it probably was Fox, Brock Lesnar, cross-appeal. He’s a name, and Vince loves him and Vince is drawing with him, tried and true. Hey, let’s shock the world, send him out there, and kill [Kingston] in a minute. I can hear him saying it now. It is what it, is but maybe Big E would’ve given a better battle.”

