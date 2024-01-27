Road Dogg Says Mustafa Ali vs. Daniel Bryan Was Discussed For WrestleMania 35

Road Dogg recently revealed that a match between Mustafa Ali and Daniel Bryan was talked about for WrestleMania 35. The two had a feud in December and January before WrestleMania 35, but it was dropped in favor of Kofi Kingston after Ali suffered an injury before Elimination Chamber. Kingston won that match and went on to headline WrestleMania, where he beat Bryan for the title.

Road Dogg looked back at the situation on the latest episode of Oh… You Didn’t Know and you can see some highlights below (per Fightful):

On being a fan of Ali’s and Bryan being behind his push: “I loved [Ali]. I loved him from the get-go. We spoke about him earlier briefly, when him and his guy started putting together some vignettes and stuff, they were good and creative that we started utilizing them on the show. He’s a talented kid, man, and he’s a good-looking dude, and he can work his arse off. So what’s not to love about Ali? Look, Daniel had his say-so, and Daniel had his say-so in his creativity, for sure, but I never remember Daniel coming to me anyway. He may have come to another writer or something, but I feel like it was me and two other guys that made the calls. So we liked the dude from the get-go.”

On whether a match was talked about between Bryan and Ali: “Yeah, it was talked about. That’s probably what they’re referring, with Daniel Bryan talking about Ali and stuff. So yeah, there was talk about a storyline leading up to that.”