Road Dogg Recalls Giving Scotty 2 Hotty Permission To Use The Worm

Scotty 2 Hotty is known for doing The Worm as his finisher in WWE, and Road Dogg recently recalled giving him permission to do it. The WWE Hall of Famer talked about the moment during a recent episode of Oh… You Didn’t Know?, noting that Scotty asked him because Road Dogg had done it once on TV. You can see some highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On Scotty asking him permission to use the movie: “Little true story, Scotty 2 Hotty came to me, still Attitude Era probably, and said, ‘Hey, do you care if I do ‘The Worm?’ Because I did it like one time on TV and I was like, ‘Yeah, dude. Do ‘The Worm,'” and then he made it like ‘The Worm’ and I was like, ‘Why did I give him that? I could’ve done that!'”

On being a fan of Scotty: “Scotty was just a great guy that was on the indies that did some extra work and he was one of those guys that he was good and everybody knew it and liked him and he worked hard it was like all of a sudden Jed was a millionaire.”