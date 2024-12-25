wrestling / News
Rob Fee Says WWE Raw’s Netflix Debut Will Be ‘WrestleMania-Adjacent’
Rob Fee says that the debut of WWE Raw on Netflix will be a major show, labelling it as ‘WrestleMania-adjacent.’ The WWE Director of Creative Development appeared on the Dead Meat Podcast and in conversation with the hosts, he suggested that the January 6th show will be a major event.
“You guys should definitely try to go to that show,” Fee said (per Wrestling Inc). “It’s gonna be WrestleMania-adjacent. You have to go. If there’s one show to go to, it’s this one.”
The show has the following set for it thus far:
* WWE Women’s World Championship Match: Liv Morgan vs. Rhea Ripley.
* Tribal Combat: Roman Reigns vs. Solo Sikoa
* CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins
* John Cena kicks off retirement tour