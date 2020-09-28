wrestling / News
Rob Van Dam and Katie Forbes Are Done With Impact Wrestling
September 28, 2020 | Posted by
PWInsider reports that both Rob Van Dam and Katie Forbes are officially done with Impact Wrestling and made their final appearances on last Tuesday’s episode. That ended with Sami Callihan throwing a chair at RVD and giving Forbes a piledriver.
The two are leaving due to their storyline ending, as RVD had been working on a series of short-term agreements and wasn’t actually signed to a contract. The door is open for a return for the pair in the future.
More Trending Stories
- Angel Garza Reportedly Legitimately Injured in Clash of Champions Match
- Nia Jax, Shayna Baszler, Nikki Cross ‘Not Medically Cleared’ For Clash of Champions
- More Details on Significant Match Changes for Clash of Champions, Wrestlers Expressing Frustration Backstage (SPOILERS)
- Kurt Angle Recalls Amateur Wrestling With Brock Lesnar in Broken Skull Sessions Clip