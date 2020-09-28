Rob Van Dam and Katie Forbes Are Done With Impact Wrestling

PWInsider reports that both Rob Van Dam and Katie Forbes are officially done with Impact Wrestling and made their final appearances on last Tuesday’s episode. That ended with Sami Callihan throwing a chair at RVD and giving Forbes a piledriver.

The two are leaving due to their storyline ending, as RVD had been working on a series of short-term agreements and wasn’t actually signed to a contract. The door is open for a return for the pair in the future.