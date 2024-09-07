On the latest episode of 1 Of A Kind, Rob Van Dam talked about Sid Vicious, his experience around him, and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On Sid Vicious: “When he came into ECW, I was new. I think that was ’96. So I was just stoked that he was there, because I thought he’s always been one of my favorite monster heels. He’s just so intense, big f**king seven-foot Frankenstein-looking motherf**ker, you know, like, boom. I’ve always been a fan.”

On the ECW locker room reaction to Sid Vicious: “I know we really liked him, me and Sabu anyway. I mean, I think everybody did. I remember like he got a lot of respect from us. We were glad to have him there, and it was one of those moments that made our company feel bigger and more legitimized, and add a little more credibility to it. Which by the way, is what one of the AEW wrestlers told me last time, or last couple times that I’m there, that that’s what I do for them. Him speaking for everybody, but anyway, a little circle of life there. Not that I’m the main event wrestling against Hulk Hogan like Sid was. But you know, different times brother, different times.”

