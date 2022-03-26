wrestling / News

Rob Van Dam Says He’s Filming A New Movie

March 25, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Rob Van Dam Impact Wrestling Image Credit: Impact Wrestling/Twitter

Rob Van Dam is back in front of the camera, as he says he’s filming a role in a new movie. RVD appeared in a video on Instagram in which he revealed the news, though he didn’t say what the movie is.

The WWE Hall of Famer said (per Wrestling Inc):

“RVD here, I am in Baltimore filming a movie right now for a couple of days. I just got back to the hotel, it’s late I have got to get up in the morning for a call time. What am I going to do? How am I going to sleep? Dude, take some RVD CPDs. Sweet dreams, see you in the morning.”

