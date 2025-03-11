On the latest episode of 1 Of A Kind, Rob Van Dam talked about knocking himself out in a TNA match with Kenny Kingston and more. You can check out some highlights below:

Rob Van Dam on knocking himself out in a TNA match with Kenny Kingston: “Every once in a while I would do a move just because I hadn’t done it in years, you know? Which is why I knocked myself out in TNA when I was — I went up to the five star frog splash on Kenny Kingston. And I was like, ‘You know, I haven’t done a 450 in probably like 10 years.’ And I was like, ‘I’m just gonna do it, just so I know I can still do it.’ And I went [whoosh], and then I opened up, my face just like, boom! I hit the mat so hard that it knocked me out. And I lost my memory. I couldn’t remember the match, or whatever.

“One or two times that I’ve been out. But this one, I was out on my feet, and I still came up. I was just like — it took a while till I could hold on to a thought, and without losing my memory. Because I remember going out to Dixie Carter or walking by her, and she goes, ‘Hey, how you feeling?’ I said, ‘Oh, fine.’ And I said, ‘I just can’t remember my match.’ And I said, ‘I feel fine, though.’ And she goes, ‘You remember telling me that like, just a few minutes ago, right?’ I was like, ‘What? Like, are you serious?’ That was me, just like going up to do a frog splash, and then at the up there, deciding, you know what, let’s do it 450 and just being a little bit slow, you know? And he rolled out of the way, and I went, boom! I lost my sense of balance. My legs were rubbery, spaghetti. Spaghetti legs, we call it.”

On owning his nicknames: “When I left WWE, when I parted ways, when I left to have my sabbatical way back in 2007 or whatever it was. Eventually, they sent me a list, because of all these copyrights that were expiring all over all over the world and stuff. And I could, if I wanted to retain them and pay on my own, that I could save up for licensing rights themselves. But part of that conversation was the monikers and splitting up… I own the Whole F’n Show. I think I own Mr. Monday Night. They own Mr. Tuesday Night. Didn’t really stick. But for a while when SmackDown was on, maybe there’s Mr. Thursday Night. I think it was that.”

