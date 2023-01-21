Rob Van Dam Shares His Thoughts on Seth Rollins’ Extreme Rules Tribute To Him

Seth Rollins paid tribute to Rob Van Dam with his ring gear at Extreme Rules 2022, and RVD recently revealed what he thought of the whole thing. Rollins wore ring gear similar to the WWE Hall of Famer’s famous style, and while talking to Steve Fall for WrestlingNews.co, RVD said he had no advance warning of it but appreciated the reference.

“It’s pretty cool you know,” RVD said (per Fightful). “Because they were in Philadelphia and it was some kind of Extreme Rules match so it was cool to be the role model for that whole thing, for at least Seth. Nah, I found out on Twitter the next day like everybody else. I understood it more the next day as I got a little bit more info and then of course some people are like ‘Dude they’re gonna reach out to you, they’re gonna bring you in’ and I’m like not thinking too much into it. Who knows, I figured it was probably Paul Heyman’s idea so I sent him a fist bump emoji.”

Rollins faced Matt Riddle in a Fight Pit at the show, with Riddle coming out on top.