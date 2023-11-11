Rob Van Dam Weighs In On The Undertaker’s Legacy In Wrestling

Rob Van Dam recently shared his thoughts on The Undertaker’s legacy and status as an icon. RVD answered a question on his 1 Of a Kind podcast about his fellow WWE Hall of Famer, and you can see some highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):

On the Undertaker’s legacy: “He will be remembered for his long f**king career of headlining huge pay-per-views and being a dead guy [laughs]. I guess, you know, [his] very entertaining matches are unique, in that they come from such a one-of-a-kind character. He’s a big dude, so he’s a great representation of what wrestling is.”

On Undertaker’s status as an icon:“He’s been wrestling so long that he’s definitely one of those icons, where, if you want to talk about watching wrestling on TV, growing up watching it, whatever, I think his name has to be in the conversation as one of the OGs and one of everybody’s favorites.”