Rob Van Dam Responds To Fulton Family Over Dillon Hines Allegations

Rob Van Dam is firing back at the Fulton family over allegations he made about Dillon Hines and Bobby Fulton. As previously reported, a number of allegations have been made against Hines (the son of Bobby Fulton) including forgery, ghosting people for money and more. That led World Classic Professional Big Time Wrestling, which Hines promoted, announce that their March 8th show, which was to be Hines’ final promoted event, was canceled.

The Fulton Family posted to their Facebook page over the weekend noting that Hines had left wrestling completely to the point of deleting all contacts from his phone, and that Big Time Wrestling would return. The page noted that the March 8th show was cancelled “due to the lies, slander, defamation and misinformation that we kept receiving from a former employee, every talent booked on the event never pulled out due to these false accusations, and many were upset that the event was canceled due to this employee.”

The “former employee” that they are referring to is Van Dam, who has been openly critical of Hines and Fulton and accused the two of “sliming” a number of stars including that CJ Perry, Sonny Onoo, and Highspots’ Michael Bochicchio. Van Dam has said he wasn’t contracted to Hines and that Hines was working as his agent for a period of time.

Van Dam posted to his Twitter account on Monday to write:

“Until bad business Bobby taps out – which means admitting his lying and I’m telling 100% the truth, I will not let up. 34 years of a reputation as being honest and genuine, and then this asshole thinks he can make money off calling me a liar? Fuck that. F**k him. F**k you Bobby. You feel me?”