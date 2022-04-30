wrestling

Rob Van Dam Set for Pro Wrestling NOAH Cyber Fight Festival in June

April 30, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Rob Van Dam Impact Wrestling Image Credit: Impact Wrestling/Twitter

– Pro Wrestling NOAH has announced that WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam will be returning to the ring in Japan. He’s set to work the upcoming NOAH Cyber Fight Festival on June 12. The event will be held at the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan.

It’s not been announced who RVD will be facing on the card. You can check out the announcement video below:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Pro Wrestling NOAH, Rob Van Dam, Jeffrey Harris

Spotlight

More Stories

loading