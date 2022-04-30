wrestling
Rob Van Dam Set for Pro Wrestling NOAH Cyber Fight Festival in June
April 30, 2022
– Pro Wrestling NOAH has announced that WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam will be returning to the ring in Japan. He’s set to work the upcoming NOAH Cyber Fight Festival on June 12. The event will be held at the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan.
It’s not been announced who RVD will be facing on the card. You can check out the announcement video below:
