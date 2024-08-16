Rob Van Dam Recalls Vacating TNA World Title After Attack By Abyss’ Nail Baseball Bat

On the latest episode of 1 Of A Kind, RVD (Rob Van Dam) talked about vacating the TNA World Title due to an attack by Abyss with Janice, a nailed baseball bat, and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On vacating the TNA World Title: “Yeah they had, like, Janice rip me open, like I was filleted… People thought I was dead. Some of them bought it like ‘Oh my god, I was crying.’.”

On why he had to vacate it: “Well yeah, by the way, just in case people don’t know what happened, I had a deal with TNA in 2010, 2011, 2012, a three-year deal. And I was getting paid X amount for 75 matches a year. If I went over the 75 matches, then I would get paid at a per rate, at that rate per match afterward. And what happened this particular year is that we went over the 75 matches. And they were continuing to book me, and I was feeling good and I was like, ‘I’m just gonna keep getting this money. And I’m not going to say anything,’ you know? And it went on for a couple of weeks, whatever. And then somebody noticed, and they said, ‘Oh, shit, you know, we gotta, we gotta f**king take a break.’

“What they would do is, boom, stop the contract for that year, and then we would continue again into year two when that was ready to kick in after the first of the year. So in order to stop my contract and suddenly — and all storylines or anything to do with me, they decided to just show me backstage, all bloody and sliced up from Janice, trying to put the heat on Abyss, and took me off in an ambulance ride. And then, the thing that was really funny about that was then a couple of months later, when it was time to start the fresh 75 matches for contract year number two, I went back in and had like some gauze wrapped around my forearm or something. Like I had just healed, had plastic surgery and healed, like Superman and the yellow sun or something.”

