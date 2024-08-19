Rob Van Dam Explains Why He Signed With TNA Wrestling In 2010

On the latest episode of 1 Of A Kind, RVD (Rob Van Dam) talked about why he signed with TNA Wrestling in 2010 and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On signing with TNA in 2010: “I guess we did roughly 20 to 25 matches a month probably in WWE. So basically, in three months in WWE I would have had about the same amount of matches as I would have had in 12 months in TNA after I left WWE in 2007, and then turned up in TNA in 2010. And the money was very comparable on the annual. So it was much less work for the same money. So, just like I always say life just keeps getting better and better and better, and it’s all a perspective of how you look at the narration that you tell yourself.”

On being in a video game: “I had never thought of the video game character images of me in the same way that I do the action figures. I mean I did in the realm of, you know, it’s a third party licensing my brand. And that’s a royalty, that’s how that works. Those are licensees. But in the way that the people at Jax told me that they loved me, and they loved Rey Mysterio because we had so many different outfits, it always gave them chances to make new figures of me; I never thought of the video games in that respect.”

