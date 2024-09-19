Rob Van Dam Thinks WWE Could Turn Into Purely A Television Product

On the latest episode of 1 Of A Kind, Rob Van Dam talked about WWE cutting back on house shows and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On WWE cutting back on house shows: “If they’re making most of their business off of TV and not at the actual live events, then there’s not as much incentive to even do them. You know, I could see it maybe becoming just a television product if that’s the way that the money flowed.”

On the WWE schedule when he worked for the company: “We were doing four house shows every week and two TVs. Not everyone was on both TVs, but it seems like I always was. And then sometimes a PPV too, and sometimes international which takes place of any days off. And anyway, it was a lot. It was really a lot. And that’s one of the things that I’ve heard people say is that they are better at understanding if people want time off. Which I don’t know would necessarily reflect the time on changing or not, but I don’t know.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit 1 Of A Kind an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.