On the latest episode of 1 Of A Kind, Rob Van Dam talked about the narrative that WWE is taking over the business and more. You can check out some highlights below:

Rob Van Dam on the narrative that WWE is taking over the business: “What would you do except continue to grow? Isn’t that the incentive, agenda, and goal for all companies, especially big conglomerate companies, is just to continue to grow? That’s exactly what good business is.”

On whether fans would stop watching if WWE dominated the wrestling landscape: “Bro, they’re paying $40,000 to sit in the front row at SummerSlam. $40,000 for one ticket. And they just did this at WrestleMania. They just charge up the a** there. And did they sell out? Maybe someone could argue, but they f**king had a lot of people. Whether they sold out or not, I don’t know…

“I was hearing $15,000 per night, prices around that area. And now for SummerSlam, it’s $40,000. So, as far as like, whould fans would quit watching if they [WWE] own everything? I don’t think so. I think wrestling fans would vote The Rock to be President of the United States, and expect half the locker room be his cabinet and his f**king security; they’d be cool with it.”

