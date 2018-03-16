Various News: Robbie E Launches New Podcast, Sean Mooney Set for WaleMania IV, Mooney Moves His Own Podcast

– Robbie E is starting his own podcast, called Why It Ended. It debuted this week and is already at #48 on the Sports and Recreation Podcasts iTunes Charts within a day. The idea is similar to a “where are they now,” looking at former wrestling talents and asking about their rise and disappearance form the business. It looks at the dream of being a wrestler and the circumstances around the dream ending.

Robbie E took the idea to Matt Koon and they developed it over the last two months. The first episode features Ray “Glacier” Lloyd. It looks at his run in WCW, the plans for “Blood Runs cold”, why his debut was delayed, how he got signed to a three year contract after meeting Eric Bischoff over a steak dinner and more.

Robbie said: “The future of this podcast is bright, I am shocked by how well it has been received, and I know this is going to continue to grow and become something the fans enjoy. We want to bring the fans the ‘Glaciers’, but also we plan on some people like Air Paris and Cherry, people who captured the public imagination for a brief moment and the disappeared.”

Koon added: “If I could just name a few people I would want to have on future episodes, I would say Muhammad Hassan, David Flair, and Maven.”

New episodes debut every Wednesday at 6 AM on Itunes, Whyitended.com, and MLWRADIO.COM.

– Speaking of podcasts, Sean Mooney’s podcast will move to a premium spot on Podbean starting next week. Jim Ross will be the guest next week.

– Mooney, meanwhile, will be in New Orleans for MLW: WaleMania IV on April 5 at the Republic NOLA at 828 S. Peters Street in New Orleans. Tickets are available at TickeyFly and details are at WaleMania.com. The event usually sells out in advance. There will be a live MLW Radio podcast featuring many wrestling names, who will be announced in the next few weeks. There will also be a live performance by Wale, a meet and greet with a special guest for golden and premium ticket holders, an after-party and more.