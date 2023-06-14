Robbie Eagles On The Possibility of Wrestling At Forbidden Door II

In an interview with Keepin’ It Strong Style (via Fightful), Robbie Eagles spoke about the possibility of wrestling at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door II. Eagles noted he can’t give anything away but the event is a goal of his.

He said: “Who knows, fellas? I can’t spill any beans. It’s definitely something that’s been on my list since Super Juniors last year. It’s just unfortunate that Wheeler Yuta’s not the Pure Champion anymore because he still owes me a title shot. Whether he’s got a championship belt around his waist, I’m still gonna demand that he owes me a title shot. He can get it to me however he likes.“