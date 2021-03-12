wrestling / News
The Rock Celebrates Anniversaries Of Wrestling Debut & Hurricane Match
The Rock celebrated two wrestling anniversaries yesterday in 25 years since his debut and 18 years since his match with Hurricane Helms. The Great One took to Twitter to to comment on both, as you can see below.
Rock replied to a post by Helms talking about their famous one-on-one match on Raw which Helms won, writing:
“The pleasure was my mine, my friend. Such a fun night and we sent the people home happy (and shocked) which was a great thing!”
He also retweeted a couple of posts about his 25th anniversary of his debut, writing:
— Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) March 11, 2021
— Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) March 11, 2021
— Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) March 11, 2021
This is awesome news 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾 Always a class act, entertained the hell outta the crowd and worked her butt off every night blazing the path for all future female athletes in WWE.
— Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) March 10, 2021
