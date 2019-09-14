The Rock Receives Five People’s Choice Awards Nominations for Hobbs & Shaw

– Former WWE Superstar The Rock noted on Instagram getting five People’s Choice Award nominations today. You can check out his Instagram post below.

The Rock is currently up for The Male Movie Star, The Action Movie Star, The Comedy Movie Star, The Action Movie, and The Movie for his film Hobbs & Shaw. According to The Rock, this is a personal record for him.

The Rock wrote on his Instagram account, “Wow I was just nominated for FIVE People’s Choice Awards. I think it’s a new personal record. Always shake my head and smile at stuff like this, as my focus is always about putting in the work to deliver for the people. Never expect it, but if it happens I also never take it for granted cos it’s pretty damn cool. Thank you everyone!! #votenow #peopleschoice #5x.”

