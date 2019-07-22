wrestling / News
WWE News: The Rock Looks Back on WWE Vengeance 2002 Match, Clip From Tonight’s Photo Shoot
– The Rock took to Instagram to remember his 2002 WWE Vengeance match with Undertaker and Kurt Angle. Yesterday was the 17th anniversary of the match, which led to Rock discussing it and how deep the WWE roster was at that time:
Cool piece of history – on this day back in 2002. An epic @wwe match. It was just my turn to carry the “brass ring” on this night. Our roster was so deep back then with big box office drawing$ talent we all took turns at being the #1 guy in the company. Plus we only had one WWE Title so that created a relentless hunger with all of us. It was a very cool, unique & special time in pro wrestling. Thanks to the best play by play team of all time – Jim Ross & Jerry “The King” Lawler. Thanks to @RealKurtAngle & the legendary Undertaker for the dance. Most of all – thank you to the audience – the ones in the seats – for the electricity and energy – and for continuing to rock with me down this wild and unpredictable road of life. Cheers 🥃 #grateful #peopleschamp #undisputedchamp
– A new preview for tonight’s episode of WWE Photo Shoot is online. The episode features Shane McMahon and airs after Raw:
A new #WWEPhotoShoot with @shanemcmahon streams TONIGHT immediately following #Raw on @WWENetwork! pic.twitter.com/tKxxkoDqWq
