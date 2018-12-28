The Rock Making Two Times More Than Emily Blunt For Jungle Cruise

TMZ reports that Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is getting paid $22 million to play the lead role of Frank in Disney’s Jungle Cruise, over double that of Emily Blunt, who is only making $9 million to play Lily.

The Rock is currently the second-highest paid actor in Hollywood, just behind Daniel Craig, after his success in the Fast and Furious franchise, Moana and more. Blunt, meanwhile, recently appeared in Mary Poppins Returns, along with other hits like A Quiet Place, Sicario, Edge of Tomorrow and The Devil Wears Prada.

Rock’s pay for Red Notice in 2020 is said to match his pay for Jungle Cruise. It’s unknown if co-star Gal Gadot’s salary will be lower given that she’s playing Wonder Woman in the DCEU. Even with the pay gap, Rock, Blunt and Jack Whitehall all got along well on the set.

It remains to be seen if this creates outrage like other films have. Earlier this year, Mark Wahlberg got paid $1.5 million for reshoots for All The Money in the World, while Michelle Williams did it for free. The gender pay gap resulted in public criticism, so Wahlberg donated his salary to charity.