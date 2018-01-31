The Rock’s Next Film May Keep Him From WrestleMania

– The Rock’s next film appears to be likely to keep him from working WrestleMania. The Wrestling Observer reports that WWE wants to have him team with Ronda Rousey against Triple H and Stephanie McMahon at WrestleMania 34 and that WWE was rumored to be trying to get The Rock to team with Rousey as a follow-up to their angle at WrestleMania 31. However, the match may be difficult to make work due to insurance concerns.

As Wrestling Inc notes, insurers are likely to be nervous about Rock appearing in a wrestling match before production of a film. Jungle Cruise is aiming to start filming in May. The cast of a film generally gets insured in case someone gets sick, injured or even dies while production is underway.

Rock’s situation is somewhat complicated by the fact that an injury he suffered during his match with John Cena at WrestleMania 29 caused production of Hercules to be delayed, and such delays can cost hundreds of thousands to millions of dollars. That will likely make insurers more skittish and raise insurance costs on the film if Rock works WrestleMania.