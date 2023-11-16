Rocky Romero Says He Loved Tony Khan’s Promo On WWE & Nick Khan

Rocky Romero was a big fan of the promo Tony Khan cut on WWE when there were reports the company was trying to establish a relationship with NJPW. Khan posted a video to social media back in May of 2021 and took shots at WWE and Khan, which quickly went viral. Romero said in an interview with Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp that he enjoyed the video.

“It was great,” Romero said. “I thought it was great. I think that that’s the kind of stuff that obviously people are attracted to. It’s like easy trolling stuff that definitely doesn’t hurt anybody, so it just gets people to talk about it. It’s like the old Billionaire Ted stuff that WWF used to do. I loved it. I thought it was great.”

He continued, “I think he called me a couple of minutes before. He was like, ‘Hey, I’m thinking about doing this thing,’ he explained it really quick and I was like, ‘Oh, yeah. You should definitely do that. That sounds hilarious.’ It gets people talking, right? Everyone’s always on him about Twitter and stuff like that. I think he’s great. He’s a promoter. It’s the same thing that a Don King would do back in the day. He’s using social media as a tool to get people to talk about the product and tune in. I don’t think that there’s anything wrong with that at all.”