Rocky Romero Says He Was Scared of King Haku, Talks G1 Special Match

– Rocky Romero spoke following CHOAS’ loss to the Bullet Club in the opening match of NJPW G1 Special about the match and more. Some highlights are below, per WZ:

On whether he felt like Bullet Club were unified in the match: “You know, it’s really hard to say when you’ve got King Haku, the heater for them, you know. And I feel like if they didn’t have him, it might have been a different match. But I definitely couldn’t tell offhand in the ten minutes or so of the match.”

On what it was like being in the ring with Haku: “I’m not a guy who gets scared too easily, but uh…I was scared.”