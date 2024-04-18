wrestling / News
Roddy Piper’s Wife Pays Tribute To Him On Birthday
Roddy Piper’s 70th birthday would have been Wednesday, and his widow paid tribute to him to mark the day. Kitty Toombs posted to the official Roddy Piper Twitter account to remember the late WWE Hall of Famer, as you can see below.
Toombs wrote:
“Thinking of you Roderick on your birthday. Missing you and remembering how hard you worked to give your family a life in the country. Always on our minds and in our hearts. So many ranch and camping memories. We had so many smiles and laughter. Always & Forever ~ Kitty”
Piper passed away on July 31st, 2015.
Thinking of you Roderick on your birthday. Missing you and remembering how hard you worked to give your family a life in the country. Always on our minds and in our hearts. So many ranch and camping memories. We had so many smiles and laughter. Always & Forever ❤️~ Kitty pic.twitter.com/wgppI8BBMn
— Rowdy Roddy Piper (@R_Roddy_Piper) April 17, 2024
