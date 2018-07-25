ROH Announces Details of NJPW Global Wars Tour

– ROH has announced the details of their Global Wars tour with NJPW, which takes place in November. The full announcement is below:

The stars of Ring of Honor and New Japan Pro-Wrestling will join forces again this November for four big events on the Global Wars Tour to be streamed LIVE for HonorClub, ROH officials announced.

ROH makes its much-anticipated debut in Maine when the tour kicks off on Nov. 7 in Lewiston, Maine at Androscoggin Bank Colisee; Global Wars then heads to Lowell, Mass., at the Memorial Auditorium on Nov. 8; ROH returns to Buffalo, N.Y., for the first time in more than a year when Global Wars makes a stop at Buffalo RiverWorks on Nov. 9; and the tour concludes in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, at Mattamy Centre on Nov. 11.

Global Wars events have been must-see shows since their inception four years ago, and the action in ROH and NJPW has never been hotter than it is right now.

Two weeks ago, the historic announcement was made that ROH and NJPW would co-present G1 Supercard at Madison Square Garden in New York City on April 6, 2019. The Global Wars events could play a significant role for both companies on the road to MSG.

Keep it locked into ROHWrestling.com and ROH Social for Global Wars on-sale dates and talent and match announcements.

GLOBAL WARS TOUR 2018

-Streaming LIVE for HonorClub-

Wednesday, Nov 7 — Lewiston, Maine, Androscoggin Bank Colisee, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Nov 8 — Lowell, Mass., Memorial Auditorium, 7:30 pm

Friday, Nov 9 — Buffalo, N.Y., Buffalo RiverWorks, 7:30 pm

Sunday, Nov 11 — Toronto, Ontario, Canada, Mattamy Centre, 7:00 pm