ROH News: Chris Jericho Says He’s the King Of New York, Nigel McGuinness Video Premiering At Final Battle

– Chris Jericho has declared himself the King of New York ahead of ROH Final Battle, and he spoke about it in a new video. The ROH World Champion appeared in a new video where he said he’s been appointed the King of New York and talked about the city, as you can see below.

Jericho will defend his title against Matt Cardona at Final Battle on Friday, which takes place in the Hammerstein Ballroom.

The self-proclaimed 'King of New York' the #ROH World Champion Chris Jericho isn't going let ANYONE take his crown as he looks toward #ROHFinalBattle this Friday night! Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS!@IAmJericho pic.twitter.com/BjXMIyaZ43 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 19, 2024

– PWInsider reports that ROH will premiere the AEW Stories: Nigel McGuinness The Road Less Traveled video at Final Battle for the live audience, with the screening starting at 6:30 PM before the show begins.