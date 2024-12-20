wrestling / News

ROH News: Chris Jericho Says He’s the King Of New York, Nigel McGuinness Video Premiering At Final Battle

December 19, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Dynamite Chris Jericho Learning tree Image Credit: AEW

– Chris Jericho has declared himself the King of New York ahead of ROH Final Battle, and he spoke about it in a new video. The ROH World Champion appeared in a new video where he said he’s been appointed the King of New York and talked about the city, as you can see below.

Jericho will defend his title against Matt Cardona at Final Battle on Friday, which takes place in the Hammerstein Ballroom.

PWInsider reports that ROH will premiere the AEW Stories: Nigel McGuinness The Road Less Traveled video at Final Battle for the live audience, with the screening starting at 6:30 PM before the show begins.

