ROH COO Joe Koff Says Marty Scurll Is A Big Part Of Future Plans

In an interview with Fightful, ROH COO Joe Koff said that they are taking Marty Scurll’s new job with the company seriously and he’s a big part of their future plans. Here are highlights:

On Marty Scurll leading their booking: “We don’t take it lightly and we’re very, very excited to have Marty [Scurll]. But, I think it really comes down to who we are and who he is. You know, there’s no doubt Marty’s a big part of our plans moving forward. He not only brings us that creative stimulation, but I think he believes in Ring of Honor. He likes what we’re doing. He knows what we stand for. He represents that brand and it’s his opportunity to say to the fans and to say to his fellow workers that, ‘Ring of Honor is relevant, Ring of Honor is still present, Ring of Honor is authentic and I want to be part of it.'”

On resuming their partnership with the NWA: “We have very good relationships with a promotion like the NWA and we’ve worked with them in the past. They like to work certain programs and we believe that it benefits both promotions to share the talent and certain storylines that make sense for both parties. As long as that exists, I think there’ll always be an open attitude towards doing things like that.”

On negotiating with Cody: “Ring of Honor is a very collaborative, creative brand. We rely on our talent and we rely on our key influencers and our key people to help us shape that brand. There’s a core that we’re very, very true to. But, stimulating progress and stimulating the brand forward takes visionaries and It takes creative minds and I thank you for that comment from Cody [Rhodes]. Cody was a joy to work with and a total professional and a great thinker, as were the [Young] Bucks, as were all the people that wrestled for Ring of Honor and are now working for other promotions. We just really hold those relationships in still high esteem. But, yes, it’s part of our fabric, it’s part of what we’re made of and it’s part of who we are.”