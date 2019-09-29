ROH Death Before Dishonor Fallout TV Taping Results (SPOILERS)

– Results are now available from tonight’s ROH Death Before Dishonor Fallout TV tapings in Las Vegas, Nevada. Below are the taping results, courtesy of PWInsider. As previously reported, new ROH champion Rush and Bandido were unable to work tonight’s tapings due to injury, so some last minute changes had to be made to the card.

* Dak Draper defeated Austin Gunn to win the Top Prospect tournament. Crowd was on Gunn’s case about his dad.

* Joe Hendry beat an unannounced competitor.

* The Bouncers beat Coast to Coast.

* Silas Young and Josh Woods b. Chris Bey and Slice Boogie.

* WOH Champion Angelina Love defeated Sumie Sakai and Jenny Rose.

* Dalton Castle beat Mark Haskins.

* Jay Lethal defeated PJ Black to advance in the Top Contenders tournament.

* They announced Angelina Love vs. Kelly Klein for October 12th in New Orleans. Kelly Klein says she is bringing a friend to negate Mandy.

* Tyler Batman of PWG fame (billed as Bateman) defeated Jake Atlas. Kathy Capanelli from Championship Wrestling from Hollywood joined Ian Riccaboni and Caprice Coleman.