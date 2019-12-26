wrestling / News
ROH Announces Two New Matches for Honor Reigns Supreme
December 26, 2019 | Posted by
– ROH has announced two new matches for the upcoming January 12 card in Concord, North Carolina. Rey Horus vs. Andrew Everett and Flip Gordon vs. Flamita are now official for the event. You can check out the announcement below.
As previously reported, the main event will feature Villain Enterprises defending their ROH Six-Man Championships against La Faccion Ingobernable next month.
SIGNED FOR JAN. 12 IN CONCORD, NC!@rey_horus vs. @_AndrewEverett@TheFlipGordon vs. @flamita_dtu
Don’t miss the best pro wrestling on the planet! Get your tickets today: https://t.co/D9ROLjwVIM
Streaming LIVE for #HonorClubhttps://t.co/vS7fcMBTTh or download the #ROHApp pic.twitter.com/Ma5s8dNxZj
— ROH Wrestling (@ringofhonor) December 25, 2019
