ROH Announces Two New Matches for Honor Reigns Supreme

December 26, 2019 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
– ROH has announced two new matches for the upcoming January 12 card in Concord, North Carolina. Rey Horus vs. Andrew Everett and Flip Gordon vs. Flamita are now official for the event. You can check out the announcement below.

As previously reported, the main event will feature Villain Enterprises defending their ROH Six-Man Championships against La Faccion Ingobernable next month.

