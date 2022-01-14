ROH Hypes Deonna Purrazzo As New Women’s Champion

As previously reported, Impact Wrestling star Deonna Purrazzo defeated ROH Women’s World Champion Rok-C to win the title on last night’s episode. Ring of Honor sent out a press release hyping the title change and the new champion.

DEONNA PURRAZZO DEFEATS ROK-C FOR ROH WOMEN’S WORLD TITLE ON IMPACT!

Rok-C’s reign as inaugural ROH Women’s World Champion was ended by Impact Wrestling’s Deonna Purrazzo in the main event of last night’s episode of Impact in Dallas.

It was a winner-take-all match, as Purrazzo’s AAA Reina de Reinas Championship also was at stake.

Rok-C appeared to be on her way to victory after hitting Code Rok, but Purrazzo kicked out just in time. “The Prodigy” attempted her finisher a second time, but Purrazzo blocked it and locked on a Fujiwara Armbar.

Rok-C escaped and applied the Rok Lock, but Purrazzo reversed it back into the Fujiwara. Rok-C refused to tap out, so “The Virtuosa” transitioned into the Venus de Milo, and Rok-C submitted.

Rok-C made nine successful title defenses after defeating Miranda Alize in the ROH Women’s World Title Tournament final at Death Before Dishonor in September.

After last night’s match, former ROH Board of Directors member Maria Kanellis-Bennett confronted Purrazzo. ROH stars Matt Taven, Mike Bennett, PCO and Vincent then entered the ring and surrounded Purrazzo.

Matthew Rehwoldt, an associate of Purrazzo, left the commentary table to defend her, but he was laid out by the ROH group. Rich Swann and Willie Mack tried to make the save but they also were beaten down.

Purrazzo, who is a two-time former Impact Knockouts Champion, wrestled for ROH from 2015-2018. She was voted the 2017 Women of Honor Wrestler of the Year, and competed in the Women of Honor Title Tournament in 2018, advancing to the quarterfinals.

When she made the challenge for a winner-take-all match to Rok-C at Final Battle last month, Purrazzo said: “Rok-C, you have what has truly always been mine. And I want it.”