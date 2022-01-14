ROH Women’s Championship Changes Hands on Impact Wrestling

We have a new ROH Women’s Champion following this week’s episode of Impact Wrestling. Deonna Purrazzo defeated Rok-C in the main event of tonight’s show to capture the championship. You can see clips from the match below.

After the match, Maria Kanellis-Bennett came out and confronted Purrazzo. The rest of the ROH invasion group came out as well and surrounded the new champion, which led to Matt Rehwoldt, Willie Mack, and Rich Swann coming out but getting overwhelmed.

Rok-C’s championship reign ends at 119 days. She became the inaugural champion at Death Before Dishonor XVIII by defeating Miranda Alize in the finals of a tournament to crown the champion.