ROH News: Kelly Klein Credits Anger for Title Win, Nick Aldis Appears at Final Battle, and Sandman Makes Appearance for Event

– At last night’s ROH Final Battle 2018 event, Kelly Klein won the ROH Women of Honor title in a Four Corners Survival Match against Sumie Sakai, Madison Rayne, and Karen Q. ROH released a video of Kelly Klein talking about her title win after the match. You can check that out below. Klein also stated the following:

“Anger is what brought me here, what got me through every obstacle placed in my path. So now, for just a moment, I can be happy. But just for a moment, because people are going to be coming for my Women of Honor World Championship. And that is going to make me angry, and, well, you’ve seen when I get angry, you can’t handle Kelly.”

– NWA world champion Nick Aldis made a surprise appearance at last night’s event as well. You can check out a quick look at his appearance at the event below.

– Former ECW star Sandman also made an appearance at last night’s Final Battle event. During Flip Gordon and Bully Ray’s I Quit match, he appeared in the ring to help Gordon, who later went on to defeat Bully Ray. You can check out a short clip of Sandman’s appearance below.