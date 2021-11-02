wrestling / News
ROH News: Lineup For This Weekend’s ROH TV, Latest Roleplay Of Honor D&D Video
November 1, 2021
– ROH brings a special Championship Edition of ROH TV this coming weekend. You can see the lineup for this week’s show below:
* ROH World Championship Match: Bandido vs. Alex Zayne
* ROH Pure Championship Match: Josh Woods vs. LSG
– The latest episode of the company’s D&D series Roleplay of Honor is online. You can see the video below, described as follows:
”The fantasy roleplaying adventure with ROH stars continues with special guest star Brody King as they play The Best Dungeons and Dragons game on the planet!”
