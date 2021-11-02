wrestling / News

ROH News: Lineup For This Weekend’s ROH TV, Latest Roleplay Of Honor D&D Video

November 1, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Ring of Honor ROH Honor Reigns Supreme Cary Silkin ROH TV Logo

– ROH brings a special Championship Edition of ROH TV this coming weekend. You can see the lineup for this week’s show below:

* ROH World Championship Match: Bandido vs. Alex Zayne
* ROH Pure Championship Match: Josh Woods vs. LSG

– The latest episode of the company’s D&D series Roleplay of Honor is online. You can see the video below, described as follows:

”The fantasy roleplaying adventure with ROH stars continues with special guest star Brody King as they play The Best Dungeons and Dragons game on the planet!”

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Dungeons & Dragons, ROH TV, Roleplay of Honor, Jeremy Thomas

Spotlight

More Stories

loading