ROH News: Lineup For Women’s Division Wednesday, Doug Williams On ROHStrong, Full All Star Extravaganza Match
– ROH Women’s Division Wednesday will feature a tag team match. The company announced that Willow & Holidead vs. Alex Gracia and Laynie Luck will take place on Wednesday’s show.
The episode premieres at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT on YouTube.
– Doug Williams is the guest on the latest ROHStrong podcast. You can listen to the episode below, which is described as follows:
“Former ROH Pure Champion Doug Williams talks about the current Pure division; his storied history in ROH, including wrestling Bryan Danielson, Jay Lethal and Jay Briscoe early in their careers; why he retired a few years ago and then decided to come back; going through a dark time during lockdown; who he’d like to wrestle in ROH, and much more.”
– The company released the full match of Masato Tanaka & Shinjiro Otani vs Low Ki & Steve Corino from the first All Star Extravaganza: