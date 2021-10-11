ROH News: Lineup For Women’s Division Wednesday, Doug Williams On ROHStrong, Full All Star Extravaganza Match

– ROH Women’s Division Wednesday will feature a tag team match. The company announced that Willow & Holidead vs. Alex Gracia and Laynie Luck will take place on Wednesday’s show.

The episode premieres at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT on YouTube.

– Doug Williams is the guest on the latest ROHStrong podcast. You can listen to the episode below, which is described as follows:

“Former ROH Pure Champion Doug Williams talks about the current Pure division; his storied history in ROH, including wrestling Bryan Danielson, Jay Lethal and Jay Briscoe early in their careers; why he retired a few years ago and then decided to come back; going through a dark time during lockdown; who he’d like to wrestle in ROH, and much more.”

– The company released the full match of Masato Tanaka & Shinjiro Otani vs Low Ki & Steve Corino from the first All Star Extravaganza: