ROH Announces New Global Wars Matchups for Lowell, Massachusetts

– ROH Wrestling has announced two new match-ups for the Global Wars show set for Thursday, November 8 in Lowell, Massachusetts. First, BUSHI will face Matt Taven. Also, Juice Robinson and Dalton Castle will team up to face The Bouncers. You can check out the announcements on the matchups below:

BUSHI vs. MATT TAVEN

The man that calls himself “The Real ROH World Champion” brings his purple-leathered ROH World Championship belt to his home arena, the Lowell Memorial Auditorium, to take on former IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Champion BUSHI in a first-time match-up!

Taven is bound to get a king’s reception in Lowell in front of his hometown crowd. The last time Taven competed in Lowell, he and the Kingdom captured the ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Titles. This time, he returns as what he believes as the World Champion.

For BUSHI, the New Japan star will be put to the test against Taven. But BUSHI’s background is similar to Taven’s in that he has competed all over the world, including Mexico and the United States and a win would put BUSHI immediately into title contention.

THE BOUNCERS (BEER CITY BRUISER & “KINGPIN” BRIAN MILONAS) vs. JUICE ROBINSON & DALTON CASTLE W/THE BOYS

The biggest tag team in ROH history, The Bouncers, take on the first-time team of former ROH World Champion Dalton Castle and former IWGP United States Champion Juice Robinson! Castle is looking to return from injuries to the back, hamstring, neck, and more and get back into the title hunt while Robinson is trying to fight back into the IWGP United States Championship hunt but the duo of two men that go to the beat of their drummers will be teaming to face two monstrous men!

