ROH News: Joey Mercury Returns as Producer, Bully Ray and Billy Corgan Backstage at Events, and Note on Morale for Weekend Events

– PWInsider reports that Joey Mercury returned to ROH over the weekend as a producer. It was his first time back as a producer since the All In event. As previously reported, Mercury was recently arrested on charges involving credit card fraud that were dismissed and apparently false.

– Also, PWInsider reports Bully Ray did not work inside the ring for ROH over the weekend, but he was reportedly working there behind the scenes. Another person who was backstage at the ROH TV taping in Atlanta Georgia was NWA President Billy Corgan.

– According to the report, morale backstage at the Ring of Honor weekend events at was said to be “really good” save for the injuries suffered by Chris Sabin at the TV tapings and Flip Gordon at Honor Reigns Supreme. Also, there still isn’t an update on their conditions following the injuries at this time.