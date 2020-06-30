wrestling / News

ROH News: ROH Gets Its Own Channel On STIRR, Latest Episodes of Dalton’s Castle and ROH Week by Week

June 30, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
PWInsider reports that ROH now has its own dedicated channel on the STIRR app. STIRR features content from Sinclair Broadcast Group, as well as local news and entertainment based on city. Ring of Honor is channel 357. It can be downloaded on all major streaming platforms and mobile stores.

– The latest episode of Dalton’s Castle is now online.

– There is also a new episode of ROH Week by Week available below.

