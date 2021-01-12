wrestling / News
ROH Releases Video of Their Greatest Moments of 2020
January 11, 2021 | Posted by
ROH is looking back at their 2020 with a video of their greatest moments from the year. You can check out the video below, courtesy of the ROH YouTube account:
More Trending Stories
- Justin Roberts On The Importance of AEW Dark, Says He’d Like A Show With 20 Matches
- Cody Rhodes On Brodie Lee Squashing Him For TNT Title, Their Dog Collar Match, Original Plan For Lee’s AEW Debut
- Steve Austin On The Undertaker Breaking Kayfabe, Broken Skull Sessions Interviews, Straight Up Steve Austin Season Two
- Conrad Thompson On If Starrcast Could Return in 2021, Whether Vince McMahon Would Ever Do the Convention