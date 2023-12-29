ROH TV Results 12.28.23: Ethan Page Battles Johnny TV, More

The latest episode of ROH TV aired on Thursday, with Ethan Page taking on Johnny TV and more. You can see the full results from the show below, which aired on Honor Club, below (per Fightful:

* Nyla Rose def. Alejandra Lion

* Zak Knight def. Peter Avalon

* A video package aired regarding the tournament to crown the inaugural ROH Women’s Television Champion that featured Rachael Ellering, Leyla Hirsh, Lady Frost, Billie Starkz, Kiera Hogan & others.

* Athena hosted an emergency minion meeting about Billie Starkz enterting the Women’s TV Championship Tournament. Starkz promised to win the title and warned the other competitors.

* Bryan Keith & The Von Erichs def. The Iron Savages

* Griff Garrison & Cole Karter were interviewed and got interrupted by Serpentico & Angelico. They called Karter & Garrison were idiots and Angelico said that the other two were the reason they all lost their match last week. A tag match was set for next week between them.

* Taya Valkyrie & The Renegades def. Lady Frost, Trish Adora & Kiera Hogan

* Leyla Hirsch & Rachael Ellering were interviewed and Hirsch said she didn’t care about Maria Kanellis-Bennett’s antics. Instead she said she focused on winning the Women’s TV Championship. Mercedes Martinez & Diamante came in and interrupted them, which led to a tag match being set for next week.

* Tony Nese def. Joey Hyder

* Billie Starkz def. Vertvixen

* Kyle Fletcher was interviewed and talked about his ROH World TV Title win, noting that his win made the championship the most important in ROH & AEW. He announced an open challenge which Willie Mack answered. That match is set for next week.

* Ethan Page def. Johnny TV. Dalton Castle and The Boys appeared on the ramp at the end of the match to distract Johnny, which allowed Page to get the win.

🚨 EMERGENCY M.E.M 🚨@BillieStarkz has a message for the entire #ROH Women's division as her path to the #ROH Women's World TV Title starts NOW. Watch #ROH TV on #HonorClub at https://t.co/8dcdtxr3sN pic.twitter.com/A3C880nitg — ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) December 29, 2023