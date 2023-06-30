ROH TV Results 6.29.13: World Title Proving Ground Match, More

The latest episode of ROH TV featured multiple Proving Ground matches, the Dark Order facing the Righteous, and more. You can see the full results below from the episode, which aired on WatchROH.com, below (per Fightful):

* Tony Khan told Stokely Hathaway backstage that he would take on bigger responsibilities in ROH as showrunner and asked Hathaway to take care of the backstage.

* Preston Vance & Dralistico def. Mark Wheeler & Vikram Prashar

* The Righteous def. Dark Order. Evil Uno came to the ring to save the Dark Order from an attack by The Righteous but was stopped by Stu Grayson. Grayson told Uno to him him with it, but he threw the chair to the mat.

* Diamante def. Leila Gray

* Claudio Castagnoli was interviewed and said that people are afraid to face him in the ring. Chuck Taylor appeared and challenged him to a title match for tonight. Castagnoli said it would be Proving Ground Match without a time limit to prove no one can beat him.

* El Hijo del Vikingo, Komander & Lucha Bros def. Gringo Loco, Shane Taylor & The WorkHorsemen

* Samoa Joe cut a promo backstageanc called out Roderick Strong. Hathaway came up and said he runs things, which led to Joe making fun of him and saying he ran Stoke.

* Big Bill & Lee Moriarty def. TARIK & Karu.

* ROH Six Man Tag Team Championship Match: The Embassy def. SHINGO & Hiromu Takahashi & BUSHI

* Kyle Fletcher, TJP & Jeff Cobb said in a backstage promo that they are here to run the world.

* El Desperado def. Willie Mack

* Roppongi Vice def. House of Torture. House of Torture attacked Roppongi Vice after the match until Orange Cassidy made the save.

* United Empire def. Action Andretti, Darius Martin & Christopher Daniels

* Jerry Lynn & The Kingdom were interviewed backstage and The Kingdom tried to sweet-talk Lynn until Mike Benett mentioned he retired Lynn. Lynn then booked The Kingdom & Maria vs. The Infantry.

* ROH Women’s Championship Proving Ground Match: Athena def. KC Spinelli

* ROH World Championship Proving Ground Match: Claudio Castagnoli def. Chuck Taylor