ROH TV Results 8.10.23: TV Title Eliminator Finals, More

ROH aired the latest episode of ROH TV on Thursday night with the finals of the TV Championship Eliminator Tournament and more.

* Dalton Castle def. Slim J

* Iron Savages def. Lucky Ali & Brady Pierce

* The Infantry def. Zicky Dice & Movie Myk

* In a backstage interview, Leyla Hirsh called for a match with Athena for the ROH Women’s Championship. Maria Kanellis-Bennett interrupted and said that Hirsh needed more confidence first.

* Lee Moriarty def. Andrew Everett

* Tony Nese (w/ Mark Sterling) def. Pat Buck

* The Workhorsemen said in an unterview that they were championship material before the Gates of Agony interrupted and a match was set.

* ROH Women’s Championship Proving Ground Match: Athena def. Rachael Ellering

* Gates of Agony def. The WorkHorsemen

* Cole Karter was interviewed and said he thought Maria Kanellis-Bennett had the hots for him last week. Kanellis interrupted and said she’d watch Karter’s match tonight.

* Leyla Hirsh def. Angelica Risk. Maria watched the match from ringside.

* Athena said in a backstage intervew that ROH was her show and dragged Lexy Nair off out of the scene.

* Cole Karter vs. Rhett Titus.

* Billie Starkz def. Robyn Renegade. The Renegades attacked Starkz afterward but Athena laid them out. She nearly attacked Starkz but let her go and left.

* Josh Woods & Mark Sterling were backstage and Sterling said it would be a mistake if Woods left the Varsity Athletes. Woods said he was done and left.

* ROH World TV Championship Eliminator Tournament Finals: Shane Taylor def. Gravity