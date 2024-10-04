ROH TV Title Match Set For AEW WrestleDream: Zero Hour

The ROH TV Championship will be on the line on AEW WrestleDream’s Zero Hour pre-show. It was announced on this week’s ROH TV that that Atlantis will defend the TV Championship against Brian Cage at the October 12th PPV.

The updated lineup for the show, which airs live on PPV, is:

Main Card

* AEW World Championship Match: Bryan Danielson vs. Jon Moxley

* Open Challenge: Darby Allin vs. TBA

* ROH World Championship Match: Mark Briscoe vs. Chris Jericho

* AEW TNT Championship Match: Jack Perry vs. Katsuyori Shibata

Zero-Hour Pre-Show

* ROH TV Championship Match: Atlantis Jr. vs. Brian Cage