Rok-C Was Reportedly Backstage at This Week’s NXT
February 11, 2022 | Posted by
– Former ROH Women’s World Champion Rok-C was reportedly at this week’s WWE NXT taping. According to PWInsider, the ROH alumna was at Tuesday’s taping and appears to have signed with WWE.
It was reported last month that Rok-C was part of a WWE tryout and there was a “significant” push within the company to get her signed even before the tryouts.
Rok-C was the inaugural ROH Women’s World Champion and lost the title to Deonna Purrazzo on the January 9th episode of Impact Wrestling.
