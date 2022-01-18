People In WWE Reportedly Pushing to Get Rok-C Signed

There is a big push within WWE to get former ROH Women’s World Champion Rok-C signed, according to a new report. Fightful Select reports that Rok-C was among those who participated in the recent WWE tryouts alongside Monster Factory’s Notorious Mimi, and that there was a “significant” push within the company to get Rok-C signed even before the tryouts which she is said to have performed well at.

Rok-C was the inaugural ROH Women’s World Champion until she lost it to Deonna Purrazzo on the January 9th episode of Impact Wrestling. One source at the WWE Performance Center used that match as an example of why signing Rok-C would be a “no brainer,” though they also noted that they thought Wheeler Yuta was a no-brainer last year and that obviously didn’t happen.

Rok-C is 20 years old and there have been times where WWE has passed on talent as being “too young,” but that doesn’t seem to be the case anymore. Fightful notes that the most recent tryouts were very big, to the put that they bussed those trying out in and gave PC trainees several days off.